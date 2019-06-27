Ahead of Court Considering Binoy’s Plea For Bail, Woman Makes a Key Move

Binoy Kodiyeri is still absconding and his petition seeking anticipatory bail will be considered today. Following the allegations raised by the Mumbai resident woman against Binoy, the whole Kodiyeri family has been on the defensive. Mumbai Police has already issued a lookout notice against Binoy, son of former Home Minister of Kerala-Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Now, it seems the woman(plaintiff) is going to do what she can to ensure that Binoy is not getting the bail he wants. The woman said she is ready to go court and give evidence against Binoy to upset the chances of him getting bail on the grounds that the woman is trying to threaten and blackmail him for money.