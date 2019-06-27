“Aim is to become World’s best batsman”,says Pak cricketer Babar Azam

Babar Azam has revealed his aim of becoming the No.1 batsman in the world. When a fan questioned what was his aim Babar replied that his aim is to become the No 1 batsman in the world. He looks a solid player in the making and has the ability to play the big shots like most of the modern day batsmen. Despite having a bundle of potential, Babar hasn’t been consistent like a Kohli or a Steve Smith which has deprived him of getting close to those legendary batsmen.

He also answered many other questions from his fans during a Q A session between him and his followers on twitter. Speaking on his favourite batsmen in the world, Azam took the names of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla. Mr. 360 has undoubtedly raised his game to a different level and has evolved as South Africa’s main batsman especially in the shorter versions of the game.