BMW launches S1000 RR in India

The BMW S1000 RR has been launched at Rs 18.5 lakh ex-showroom in India.

The BMW S1000RR is powered by a 999-cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine that puts out 207 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque with a six-speed quick-shift transmission. This superbike replaces the earlier version that was originally launched in India in 2009. It has gone through some significant changes.

The bike gets a few dimensional changes. It has a wheelbase of 1,441 mm making it slightly longer than the earlier bike, while seat height has been reduced to 824 mm. It is also about 11Kg lighter at just 197Kg kerb weight, giving it an even better power-to-weight ratio. That’s all due to some weight reduction in the engine and exhaust. For perspective Royal Enfield’s Interceptor weighs about 213 Kg, with not even a quarter of the power output.