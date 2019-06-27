Latest NewsIndia

Bomb Threat: Air India flight landed in London

Jun 27, 2019, 04:14 pm IST
An Air India flight was done a precautionary landing in a London airport as a bomb threat was received. An Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark, in the USA was made this precautionary landing in the Stansted Airport in London. The AI191 flight from Mumbai to Newark was landed due to security reason.

