Bomb Threat: Air India flight landed in London

An Air India flight was done a precautionary landing in a London airport as a bomb threat was received. An Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark, in the USA was made this precautionary landing in the Stansted Airport in London. The AI191 flight from Mumbai to Newark was landed due to security reason.
