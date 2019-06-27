Brazilian Air Force officer travelling with President Jair Bolsonaro booked for keeping 39 kgs of cocaine

A Brazilian Air Force officer travelling with President Jair Bolsonaro for G20 summit in Tokyo was arrested late on Tuesday in Spain after being caught with 39 kilograms of cocaine stuffed in his suitcase.

The Brazilian Air Force plane was stopped in Seville, Spain, during security check the airman was being found with 39 kilograms of cocaine in 37 bags inside his small suitcase.

The officer was identified as 38-year-old Sergeant Silva Rodrigues, according to CNN affiliate Record TV.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro who was travelling on separate plane on Tuesday through his Twitter asked Air Force officer to cooperate with Spain authorities and if found guilty, the officer will ”be judged and convicted by law.”