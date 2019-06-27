Commodity Market: Gold price rose by Rs.180

In the commodity market, the price of both silver and gold has moved upwards. Gold has surged by Rs.180 and silver has surged by Rs.50.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at a lower price. The price of spot gold was down by 0.4% at $1,402.7 per ounce. US gold futures slipped down by 0.6% to reach $1.406.50 an ounce.

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity increased by Rs.180 to reach Rs.34,350 and Rs.34,180 per 10 grams. But the price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.26,800 per 8 gram.

The price of silver also rose by Rs.50 to reach Rs.38,750 a kilo. The weekly-based delivery slipped by Rs.130 to reach Rs. 37,604 per kilo. Silver coins slipped down by Rs.1000 to trade at Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling.