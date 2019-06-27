Congress and SP opposes ‘Orange Jersey’ of Team India; Know the reason

The Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders has come forward criticising the ‘Orange Jersey’ of ‘Team India’. The leaders accused that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saffronising everything in the country.

SP MLA Abu Azmi accused that Modi is trying to saffronise the whole country. The changing the jersey of the Indian cricket team is also a part of this. If the colour of the jersey to be changed then must select the tricolour. Congress MLA Nazeem Khan also comes forward criticising this.

But BJP and Shiv Sena leaders have come forward giving reply to this allegation. The Congress and SP leaders are playing dirty politics in the colour of the jersey. Why Congress and SP are afraid of saffron colour. The BJP flag has both green and saffron colour. Let the cricket team decide the colour of the jersey, Ram Kadam a BJP MLA has replied. The spokesperson of Shiv Sena has also said that the stand of opposition in this issue is childish.

As per reports the Indian team will wear the orange colour jersey on 30 June in the match against England. ICC has made it strict that every team must have two jerseys for home and away matches. The Indian team decided to wear orange colour jersey with regard to this.