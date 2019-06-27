Dewasom Board’s 500 acres of land alianated; Government remains inactive

The Kerala government remains inactive in the case of around 500 acres of land of Travancore Dewasom Board which was alienated. Dewasom minister Kadakampally Surendran informed this as a reply to the question raised in assembly.

The minister informed the assembly that 494 acres of land of around 526 temples has been alienated. He also revealed that the government will set up a tribunal to capture the land.

Earlier in 2014, the government has revealed in the assembly that the board has around 2281 acres land and in this around 494 acres of land has been alienated. But the answer given by the minister in the assembly makes it clear that till the last five year the government has taken action to capture this government land.