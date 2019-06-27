Latest NewsIndia

DYFI extends support to Swetha Bhatt

Jun 27, 2019, 09:49 pm IST
DYFI extends their support to Swetha Bhatt who is protesting for the release of her husband Sanjeev Bhatt. Sanjeev Bhatt filed an affidavit against the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi revealing his role in the riots. Sanjeev was sentenced for life time imprisonment after finding him guilty in a custodial death case.

The DYFI National President P A Muhammed Riyaz met Sanjeev’s wife who is actively fighting for her husband. The fight against dictatorship is long and difficult, but you won’t be alone Swetha. The young blood of the nation would join you in this fight, later Riyas posted on Face Book.

 

 

