Hate the picture: Trump’s reaction on Salvadaron refugee’s death

Ramiz and his two-year-old daughter Valeria became a painful memory to the world. They were chasing their dream to build their own home with a job in America. But what fate kept for them was a tragedy. The family was heading towards America from Mexico when a violent undercurrent shattered their dreams. I hate the picture, he is a nice father US President Trump responded later.

Trump who is infamous for his harsh rules towards refuges went speechless before the heart-wrenching picture. He said that the inflow of refugees is the greatest problem in the Southern border. He accused the opposition non-cooperation as the reason for these unfortunate events. The picture was taken by Mexican photographer Julia le Duc. They wanted the American dream, she said late. She hoped that if anyone could stop these unfortunate deaths. She added that she can never take these kinds of photographers, showing her grief over the matter.