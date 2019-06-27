High Court directs the Central Government to initiate action against ‘Unda’ team

Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Government to initiate appropriate action against those who damaged the ecology of a reserve forest at Kasaragod during the shoot of Malayalam film ‘Unda’ starring Mammootty.

Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order on the petition filed by Angels Nair, general secretary, Animal Legal Force Integration, Ernakulam, seeking to take strict measures against responsible officers. The court observed that from a series of photographs it was clear that serious damages have been caused to the reserve forest consequent to the dumping of gravel in the forest area and making the road and the area more marshy which has interfered substantially with the natural environment and the biodiversity in the area.