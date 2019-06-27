“I was thrown out of Vijay Sethupathi’s film” says Amla Paul

Actor Amala Paul, in a shocking statement, has revealed that she was thrown out of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming Tamil film, dubbed as VSP33, because she was not “production-friendly”. Amala’s statement comes a day after the makers of VSP33 said that she opted out of the film citing date issues with her other projects. Megha Akash was signed as her replacement.

I am writing out of my great disappointment, as I have been thrown of an ongoing movie, tentatively titled VSP33, stating a simple statement by the production that I am not production-friendly. This statement has put me in great introspection whether I have been supportive or unsupportive to the production houses in my career,” Amala said.

She further wrote that such an accusation has never been laid upon her during her decade-long career by any of her colleagues, peers or acquaintances in the film fraternity. “I can recall, rather vividly, I have in fact lent my support to all my production houses whenever such a situation rose.”