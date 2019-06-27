Latest NewsNEWSSports

ICC CWC’19: India defeat West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford

Jun 27, 2019, 11:29 pm IST
India continued their unbeaten streak with a 125-run victory at Old Trafford that ended any slight hope West Indies had of reaching the World Cup semifinals.

It was a fifth win for Virat Kohli’s lineup and a rebound in form following a close call against Afghanistan. It was a fifth loss in six games for the West Indies since a commanding opening win over Pakistan and it makes them the third team to drop out of playoffs contention.

India moved into second place with 11 points, one behind defending champion Australia and will travel to Birmingham to play England on Sunday.

