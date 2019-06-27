Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup: India won the toss, opted to bat

Jun 27, 2019, 02:45 pm IST
In Cricket, the ‘Team India’ has won the toss in the ICC Cricket World Cup Cricket match against West Indies. The Indian team has opted to bat first.

The match is crucial for both the teams. For India, which has won all the matches played except one which was aborted due to heavy rain aims in winning the match against the former champions to become top in the point table. Team India is the third position in the point table with 9 points from five matches.

West Indies will be kicked out of the tournament if loses this match. The former champions have only 3 points from six matches played.

