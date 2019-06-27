NEWS

India finish with 268 for 7 despite having these half centuries

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni began slow and played out a lot of dot balls but a couple of sixes in the final over helps him finish with 56 from 61 balls. India finish with 268 after a disciplined bowling effort from the West Indies. Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli hit a stroke-filled 72 after a middle-order failure. Can West Indies get to the total? Achievable but India will be looking to put pressure on what seems to be a two-paced wicket in Manchester.

India has scored in 50 overs sum of runs of 268 out of 7 wickets.

Virat Kolili has scored 72 out o 82 deliveries and Dhoni has scored 56 out of 61

