India v West Indies: Will the Weather Gods be Kind Today? Here is the Update

India is all set to take on Westindies in a crucial match today at Old Trafford. India already had a washout in the match against Newzealand and would feel hard done if they have another abandoned match against West Indies. So how is the weather like? Is it going to be another rain-curtailed match? Or in the worst case, will we have yet another complete washout?

The initial report suggests that it’s going to be a great day for cricket with the British Met department forecasting a good day of cricket.

“The temperatures will rise across much of the UK this week and it’ll get hot and humid in places on Friday and Saturday, before turning cooler on Sunday” according to the British Met Department.

English weather is quite unpredictable and things can quickly change. But for now, It looks great.