Kerala likely to face drought as monsoon rain decreases

The state of Kerala will likely to face a severe drought-like situation as the monsoon rainfall has decreased. The state has witnessed a decrease of 35% of rainfall in the southwest monsoon. If this situation persists for one more week it will lead the state in a severe situation.

The water level in the dams in the state is also declining. There is only 12% of water is remaining in the main dams in the state like Idukki, Pamba, Idamalayar, Sholayar. The KSEB has revealed that if did not receive good rains in the coming week, they will control the electricity production.

The monsoon has reached Kerala around a week late. Southwest Monsoon season in the state starts on June 1 and ends on September 30. The state must receive around 549mm rain but has actually got around 355mm which is around 35% less.

Wayanad has registered least rain in the state. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that from July first week the state will get heavy rainfall.