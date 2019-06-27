Kolhapuri Chappel receives Geographical Indication Tag

The world famous handcrafted footwear Kohlapuri Chappel received Geographical Indication Tag which would heighten the demand and value of the brand. These chapels are produced using vegetable dyes by the traditional footwear makers. This will help the small scale designers to establish their brand.

Kohlapur is situated in the south of Maharashtra. The designers of this chapel are mainly based in eight districts that spread in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

As this brand got GI tag now the chappals from these eight districts could only use the brand name eliminating the duplicates from the market. The geographical indication is used on certain products which correspond to a specific geographic location or origin. Darjeeling Tea is the first GI tagged product in India. Whether it’s modern or traditional outwear, Kohlapuri will give you a unique style statement.