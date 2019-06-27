Latest NewsIndia

Kolhapuri Chappel receives Geographical Indication Tag

Jun 27, 2019, 03:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

The world famous handcrafted footwear Kohlapuri Chappel received Geographical Indication Tag which would heighten the demand and value of the brand. These chapels are produced using vegetable dyes by the traditional footwear makers. This will help the small scale designers to establish their brand.

Kohlapur is situated in the south of Maharashtra. The designers of this chapel are mainly based in eight districts that spread in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

As this brand got GI tag now the chappals from these eight districts could only use the brand name eliminating the duplicates from the market. The geographical indication is used on certain products which correspond to a specific geographic location or origin. Darjeeling Tea is the first GI tagged product in India. Whether it’s modern or traditional outwear, Kohlapuri will give you a unique style statement.

Tags

Related Articles

Artist attacked for wearing ‘Rakhee’ at Youth Festival venue

Apr 1, 2019, 04:12 pm IST

See Famous Indian Celebrities who stunned Everyone with a Wink

Jul 19, 2018, 05:21 pm IST

GALLERY; Here are 13 rare photos of Sachin Tendulkar you have never seen

Apr 24, 2019, 06:10 pm IST

Terrorists killed in Pulwama, internet companies asked to downgrade internet speed

Oct 14, 2017, 04:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close