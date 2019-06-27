Man Tries to Commit Suicide, Gets Saved by a Selfie! Check this Out

Changanassery, Kerala: A man who tried to commit suicide due to some issues with his wife was eventually saved by a selfie he sent. He laid on a railway track, all set to die and then send a selfie to his friends, informing them about his plan to die.

His friends panicked and went about searching for him in all directions. But one of his friends spotted a landmark in the selfie, a milestone. He informed one of his friend who was traveling in Kerala Express about the man’s suicide plans and his friend, in turn, passed the information to the loco pilot. The number on the milestone too was given and asked the loco pilot to stop the train when he is near this milestone.

But minutes before the train arrived at the spot, the man was found by his friends and was taken to the police station. Thus, the selfie he sent is the reason why he is alive.