Peerumedu Custody Murder, this is the stand of Loknath Behra

The Kerala Police chief, DGP Loknath Behra said that no one included in the Peerumedu Custody murder case will get protection. A detail investigation regarding whether there was any shortcoming from the part of the police is under progress. If found guilty, the culprits will have to face prosecution proceeding. The crime branch DYSP is asked to give a report on the murder within 15 days.

The lockup tortures is increasing day by day. Recently a culprit named Rajkumar arrested for fraudulence was brought in a pathetic condition. He couldn’t speak and had wounds in his body. Jail Superintended refused to admit him but the police officers didn’t need to him