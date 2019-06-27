Rohit Sharma’s dismissal creates controversy; Was the third Umpire Wrong ? Details Inside

India Opener Rohit Sharma was relay upset as he was walking back to the pavilion. The ace hit man asserts that he has a doubt whether his wicket was was a wrong decision taken by the third Umpire in the on going match against the West Indies at Manchester.

The first six overs were fine for the opening batsman after India decided to bat.The trouble started when Kemar Roach bowled one inside swing ball that had directly gone to the wicket keeper.

Despite the first Umpire declared it as not out the West Indies team went for a appeal.Holder, bowler Roach and the fielders in the slip-cordon appeared confident that the ball had taken the edge but Rohit wasn’t.

The Snicko had spikes on it as the ball crossed the bat but it wasn’t providing conclusive evidence as to whether the ball brushed the bat or Rohit’s pad. Nonetheless, after only a couple of replays, third umpire Michael Gough ruled it out.

Usually the third Umpire would took a long look at the Visuals , but he decision raised many eyebrows