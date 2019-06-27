Sapna Choudhary’s ‘Akh Da Nishana’ song gets record views on YouTube

Sapna Choudhary’s latest Punjabi music video Akh Da Nishana is a rage on the Internet, with the video getting all the love by the audience. The song, shared by White Hill Music, is crooned by Mannat Noor and written by Gill Raunta.

The choreography of Akh Da Nishana is done by Sagar Das and mix & master by Sameer Charegaonkar. Sapna Choudhary’s song ‘Akh Da Nishana’ is from upcoming Punjabi movie ‘DSP DEV’ which is directed by Mandeep Benipal and produced by Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Rajesh Kumar, Gunbir Singh Sidhu & Manmord Sidhu.

In the item song, Sapna performs in front of the cops and woo them with her killer expressions and sexy dance moves. Flaunting her curvaceous body, she can be seen dressed in a shimmery black crop top teamed up with knee length lehenga. With bold makeup and red lips, she is breaking the internet once again.