Latest NewsEntertainment

Sapna Choudhary’s ‘Akh Da Nishana’ song gets record views on YouTube

Jun 27, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Less than a minute

Sapna Choudhary’s latest Punjabi music video Akh Da Nishana is a rage on the Internet, with the video getting all the love by the audience. The song, shared by White Hill Music, is crooned by Mannat Noor and written by Gill Raunta.

The choreography of Akh Da Nishana is done by Sagar Das and mix & master by Sameer Charegaonkar. Sapna Choudhary’s song ‘Akh Da Nishana’ is from upcoming Punjabi movie ‘DSP DEV’ which is directed by Mandeep Benipal and produced by Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Rajesh Kumar, Gunbir Singh Sidhu & Manmord Sidhu.

In the item song, Sapna performs in front of the cops and woo them with her killer expressions and sexy dance moves. Flaunting her curvaceous body, she can be seen dressed in a shimmery black crop top teamed up with knee length lehenga. With bold makeup and red lips, she is breaking the internet once again.

Tags

Related Articles

drought in chennai

Drinking water cuts by half: Chennai faces worst drought in 140 years

Jun 26, 2017, 03:32 pm IST

Supreme Court stays order directing states to evict illegal forest dwellers

Feb 28, 2019, 10:53 pm IST

PM Modi Seen wearing his Seatbelt Inside his full proof Security car: Video

Aug 15, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
chineese war flights flew around taiwan

China flew bombers and fighter jets around Taiwan

Apr 26, 2018, 11:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close