Three held in suspected honour killing case

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three men in relation with an honour killing of a woman. The arrested men include the lady’s brother and maternal uncle. The woman was allegedly killed by them over her relationship with a man. The accused were arrested on today.

The woman was identified as Shabina aged 21. Her throat-slit body was found outside Tawli village here on June 21. She was killed allegedly after her family did not approve of her relationship with a man.

The police after the primary investigation has informed that six people including Saleem, who is the brother of the deceased, her maternal uncle Abbas, and one Khalid were found involved in her killing.

The police have arrested Saleem, Abbas and Khalid. The police are in extensive efforts to nab the remaining three accused who are on the run.