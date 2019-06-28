4 Women Tricked into Working at Dance Bar in Dubai,Gets Saved by the Timely Intervention of Consulate

After a former dancer at Dubai raised allegations of sexual abuse against Binoy Kodiyeri, the issue of how women are tricked into working in jobs as a dancer at the bar had come into people’s attention. In yet another incident, 4 such women from Coimbatore, TamilNadu were cheated into working as a bar dancer but were saved by the timely intervention of BJP leader V Muraleedharan and Consulate General of India Dubai.

The girls were made to believe that they will be offered a job at an event management company. It was a man called Karthik from Coimbatore who orchestrated the movement of these women from Coimbatore to Dubai. Once they reached Dubai, they were taken to a villa at Dubai and were locked into a room.

Later, they were taken to a dance bar at Dubai and were asked to dance in the bar. They were also forced to flirt with customers, spent time with them in Coffee shop, shopping malls, etc and lure them into visiting their dance bar frequently.

One among the girls was quick to realize the trap in which they are and she sends a Whatsapp message to her family back home. The message was brought to the attention of Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, who alerted the Consulate General of India, Dubai and they, in turn, informed the Police. The police action was soon initiated, and they were ably assisted by officers from Consulate General of India, to save the girl. The 4 women will be brought to India by today evening.

“In this case, we are writing back to Ministry and to Tamil Nadu ministry to take strict action against the agent who sends the women here,” said Vipul, who is the consul general of India, Dubai.