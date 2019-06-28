Allowed rooms for unmarried couples; Hotel sealed after pro-CPM women association’s petition

A OYO hotel in Coimbatore was sealed by police and authorities for allowing room for unmarried couples. A hotel in the Peelamedu in Coimbatore was sealed after the All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA), a pro-CPM women organization lodged a complaint against the hotel. The hotel has advertised in the hotel room booking website that it will allow rooms for unmarried couples.

The AIDWA accused that the act of hotel management is against our land’s culture and tradition. The building did not have a license to run a hotel only a permit to stay people. The organization in the petition accused that the hotel is a shelter of anti-social elements. The district revenue authorities after getting the complaint raided the hotel, verified the documents and sealed it.

The district collector explained that no immoral activities will not be allowed in the hotel. He also made it clear that allowing room for unmarried couples is a crime. It has been noticed that the hotel management has allowed rooms for college students on the basis of their ID proof. He also said that has recommended action against the hotel owner.