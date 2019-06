The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha today.

The bill is aimed at providing relief to persons in Jammu and Kashmir residing in areas adjoining the international border.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved a bill on extending President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir by six more months in the Lok Sabha, saying that elections can only be held in the terrorism-hit state by the end of the year.