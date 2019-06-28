Latest NewsIndia

AMMK leader Joins DMK

Jun 28, 2019, 02:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

AMMK leader Thanga Tamilselvan joins DMK. Says, “M K Stalin has provided able leadership to the party & only he can give good governance to the state, this has been proved with the kind of mandate which DMK got in recently concluded elections, therefore I’ve joined DMK.”

