AMMK leader Joins DMK

AMMK leader Thanga Tamilselvan joins DMK. Says, “M K Stalin has provided able leadership to the party & only he can give good governance to the state, this has been proved with the kind of mandate which DMK got in recently concluded elections, therefore I’ve joined DMK.”

Chennai: AMMK leader Thanga Tamilselvan joins DMK. Says, "M K Stalin has provided able leadership to the party & only he can give good governance to the state, this has been proved with the kind of mandate which DMK got in recently concluded elections, therefore I've joined DMK." pic.twitter.com/AN3cDszMxd — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019