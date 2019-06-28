Congress and CPI(M) reject Mamata’s appeal to joint fight against BJP

Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress both rejected Mamata Banerjee’s offer to come together to ‘jointly’ fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We are duty-bound to fight against the BJP, for that we don’t need your support,” veteran Bengal Congress leader Abdul Mannan said.

Taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly said, “You are no less than them [BJP]. What you are doing in Bengal, the BJP does the same in Delhi. There is no difference between the two parties!”

The CPI(M), which fought the 2016 assembly elections in alliance with the Congress accused Mamata Banerjee of paving the way for the entry of communal politics in Bengal.

“Who is responsible for the rise of the BJP in Bengal? First she must accept her mistake before the people and only then shall we consider what we should do. She has understood well that her own party won’t survive. How can a party whose own survival is under question propose to tie up with others? It is a sinking ship,” CPI(M) lawmaker Sujan Chakraborty said.

“The BJP never raised its head in Bengal during Left rule or even during the Congress’s. Only we can resist the BJP as it is clear that they have prospered in Bengal under the TMC rule,” Chakraborty said, adding that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had raised the ‘Federal Front’ boggie before the Lok Sabha polls as she felt she could be the prime minister.