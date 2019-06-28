Darren Gough Picks his All-Time X1. You Might be Surprised by Some of these Names

Darren Gough, best known for taking the 23rd hat-trick in Test history against Australia at Sydney in 1999 has picked his all-time X1. If you are expecting players like Virat Kohli to feature in it, you might be a bit disappointed. The only Indian player who features in the list is Sachin Tendulkar.

Gough has Sachin and Newzealand legend Martin Crowe opening the innings, followed by Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara. But if you think Ponting is going to lead the side, no. Gough has Steve Waugh for that job who is slotted at number six, after Jacques Kallis at number 5.

Adam Gilchrist takes the gloves, and Shane Warne is the lone spinner in the side. His three fast bowlers are Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Allan Donald. Here is his team.

Martin Crowe, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis, Steve Waugh (C), Adam Gilchrist (wk), Shane Warne, Allan Donald, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis