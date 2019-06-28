Former England Cricket Team Captain Predicts Who Will Lift the World Cup

Indian cricket team handed a 125 runs defeat to West Indies, thus remaining unbeaten in the World cup, the only team to do so. India’s score of 268 runs was par on the ground, but the team did not panic and rode on their superior bowling skills to dismiss West Indies for 143 runs in just 34.2 overs.

Following India’s success, former England cricket team captain has predicted who is going to lift the world cup. He felt India is the team to beat in this WC and whoever does so will lift the World Cup.

“Will stick to it … Whoever beats India will WIN the World Cup … !!! #CWC19” wrote Vaughan on Twitter.

Although India has a few issues with their batting middle order, they definitely look the best team of the tournament.