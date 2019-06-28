ICC World Cup 2019; Sehwag Lashes Out at Indian Batsmen For their Approach Against Spinners. Check this Out

India has managed to remain unbeaten in the World Cup so far, although their batting display in the last two matches has been far from dominant. Against Bangladesh and West Indies, they rode on their superior bowling skills to win the match.

Sachin Tendulkar had criticized the low scoring rate of Dhoni and Jadhav against Afghanistan and now former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has come out criticizing India’s approach against spinners.

“Rashid Khan had gone for 25 in 4 overs, gave away only 13 in his next six and today Fabian Allen had given 34 in 5 overs, only 18 in next five. Can’t be so defensive against the spinners,” Sehwag tweeted.

India has always been known for their dominance against spinners and the recent examples send a different message. Can India fix these problems in the coming matches? Let’s see.