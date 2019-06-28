Latest NewsIndia

India threatened and insulted under Modi rule, says Sitaram Yechury

Jun 28, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Attacking Modi government over US President Donald Trump’s demand that India should withdraw the increased tariff for US goods, (CPI-M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said the country was never threatened and insulted in this manner.

“It is not about any person but the country’s self-respect and the dignity of Prime Minister’s post can’t be held hostage to agenda of a ruling party and its leaders who can’t stand up for India”, Mr Yechury tweeted.

Earlier, Mr Trump has said that India is putting very high tariffs against the US and recently increased the tariff even further.

