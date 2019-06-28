Latest NewsSports

India will not want Pakistan to make semifinal and may play poorly, says Former Pak cricketer

Jun 28, 2019, 06:42 am IST
Less than a minute

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has made a number of outrageous claims about India’s World Cup campaign. One of the many shocking claims made by Ali was when he said that India will deliberately lose their matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh so that Pakistan does not make it to the semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup.”India have so far played only five matches. India will always wish that Pakistan never makes it to the semifinals. India’s remaining matches are against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. We all saw how they won against Afghanistan (by 11 runs). So according to me, Pakistan should only focus on the New Zealand match,” Basit Ali told ARY News before Pakistan’s six-wicket win over New Zealand on Wednesday.

India also have to play host and World No. 2 side England before its final two pool matches. “People won’t say they lost intentionally but they are capable of doing it. We won’t even know if they are playing to lose. How did they play against Afghanistan? How did Australia play against India? David Warner also played poorly.

“Cricket is not a game of chance. In 1992, New Zealand lost intentionally to Pakistan (in the league stages). Even Imran Khan would agree to that. They lost on purpose so that they could play against us in the semifinals,” said Basit, who has two international hundreds to his name.

Tags

Related Articles

Airtel partners with Ericsson to develop 5G technology in India

Nov 17, 2017, 07:00 pm IST

Over 100 Pakistan Websites hacked by India’s Mallu Cyber Soldiers

Jun 27, 2017, 06:50 am IST

Women’s Hockey: India defeated Malaysia

Apr 10, 2019, 10:45 pm IST
UN aid convey

Syrians injured and in “tragic situation”; UN aid stopped halfway

Mar 6, 2018, 06:40 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close