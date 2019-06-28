Latest NewsIndia

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to visit US Today

Jun 28, 2019, 02:29 pm IST
Less than a minute
Karnataka

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is scheduled to leave for the US on Friday evening on a private visit. He is scheduled to return back on July 6

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s office, Kumaraswamy is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for constructing Sri Kala Bhairaveshwara temple at New Jersey on June 30. The temple is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

Besides, the Chief Minister will take part in a three-day convention organised by Vokkaliga Parishat of America at New Jersey from July 4. The Adichunchanagiri Matt seer Sri Nirmalananda Swami and other prominent personalities of the Vokkaliga community are participating in the event.

The Chief Minister is expected to return to Bengaluru on July 6, the sources said.

Tags

Related Articles

Tumour Weighing 10 Kg occupying 80% of Abdomen removed in a complex surgery

Jun 10, 2018, 07:15 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi shares video from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra : Watch Here

Sep 7, 2018, 11:00 am IST

Zakir Naik accuses Enforcement Directorate of lying over his assets

May 10, 2019, 02:25 pm IST

Madrasa Teacher Arrested For Raping 12-year-old Girl

Jun 11, 2019, 08:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close