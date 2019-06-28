Latest NewsTechnology

Lenovo launches Z6 Pro 5G Edition : Price and Features

Jun 28, 2019, 07:39 am IST
Less than a minute

Lenovo has launched its first 5G-enabled smartphone ‘Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition’ at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2019 in Shanghai, China.The smartphone has the same hardware as its non-5G variant, except that it also comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 modem to enable 5G connectivity, news portal GSM Arena reported late on Wednesday.The phone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and HDR10 support.Under the hood, the handset has Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 SoC, aided by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Software-wise, the handset has ZUI 11 which is based on Android Pie.The device houses a 48MP primary sensor, accompanied by three more cameras including a 16MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, there’s a 32MP camera.Powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, it also has a Hyper Video feature that capture videos with superior quality.The connectivity features include dual-band WiFi, 5G LTE, dual GPS, USB Type-C, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

Tags

Related Articles

J&K : Soldier martyred, Two J-e-M terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Jun 18, 2019, 10:59 am IST

OnePlus 7 Has a pop-up Selfie Camera? Here is What the Leaks Suggest

Mar 4, 2019, 10:47 am IST

Bank unions call for nationwide strike

Dec 1, 2018, 07:09 pm IST

Sunny Leone looks stylish in her latest pic

Nov 30, 2018, 11:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close