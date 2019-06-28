Messi Lookalike Slept With 23 Women Pretending to be Messi? Here is the Truth

Reza Parastesh, the look-alike of football star Lionel Messi had shot to fame with his looks and quite a few stories about him had spread. One of them was that he had used his looks and similarity with Messi to sleep with 23 women. Is it true?

Well, Reza Parastesh has denied tricking 23 women in his native country into sleeping with him.

It was Spanish sports publications Marca which had spread the accusations earlier this week that Parastesh had told the women he was, in fact, Barcelona’s all-time top scorer and then slept with them. The action, if it is done could be classified as ‘rape by deception’, illegal in some countries.

The Messi look alike from Iran said that the fake news harms his reputation and that he would seek legal action.