Mohammad Shami Imitates Sheldon Cottrell’s Salute Celebration

Jun 28, 2019, 08:51 am IST
Indian cricket team handed a 125 runs defeat to West Indies, thus remaining unbeaten in the World cup, the only team to do so. India’s score of 268 runs was par on the ground, but the team did not panic and rode on their superior bowling skills to dismiss West Indies for 143 runs in just 34.2 overs.

Mohammad Shami was instrumental in India’s success against West Indies, picking up 4 wickets for 16 runs. But one of the other interesting moment which had Shami in the center was when he imitated the Sheldon Cottrell salute celebration.

Sheldon Cottrell’s salute celebration after taking a wicket had already gone viral during the World Cup. Here is how Shami imitated in after Chahal had picked up Cottrell’s wicket.

