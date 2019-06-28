Pakistan’s Former Player Abdul Razzaq Feels He Can Convert Hardik Pandya to One of the Best All Rounders

Ever since Kapil Dev, India did not have a lot of fast bowling all-rounders. Irfan Pathan offered a lot of hopes but didn’t come close. Hardik Pandya is that player who currently performs that role in the Indian cricket team. Although he is nowhere close to being compared to Kapil Dev, Hardik lends balance to the team with his all-round abilities. Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq feels, he can coach Hardik Pandya to be among the best all-rounders in the world.

“So today I have been closely observing Hardik pandya and I feel like I see a lot of faults in his body’s balance when hitting the bowl hardly and I observed his footwork aswell and I see that also lets him down sometimes and I feel like if I give him Coaching in, for example, UAE” wrote Razzaq on Twitter.

“I can make him one of the best all rounders if not the best and if BCCI wants to make him a better all rounder I will always be available. Thanks” he added in another Tweet.

Razzaq has played 46 test matches and 265 ODIs for Pakistan. In ODI’s he has scored 5080 runs and taken 269 wickets.