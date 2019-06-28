Reddit bans pro- Donald Trump community

The social media site ‘Reddit’ has banned one of the biggest community in it’ the Donald’. The community is a community supporting US president Donald Trump.

The social media site has pointed out that the community repeatedly violates the community standards and also entertain violence against the officials. The social media site accused that the community users threatened to harm politicians and the police.

The community named r/The _Donald has more than 754,000 subscribers and it describes itself as a ”never-ending rally dedicated to the 45th president of the United States, Doanld.J.Trump”.

Reddit said the community’s page, known as a subreddit, was being quarantined over “significant issues” including “threats of violence against police and public officials.”

The admin and moderators of the community accused that this move is a strategy to demolish them before the 2020 US presidential election. The social media site has launched community standards which anybody cannot practice was a move for demolishing us, the admins of the community alleged.

Donald Trump’s son Trump Junior has accused that this move is an example of interference to kick out Trump for resuming office for the second time.

The social media handle Reddit has around 330 million active monthly users making it the fifth most visited site on the internet.