Tamannaah replaces Mouni Roy in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan

Tamannaah Bhatia has now been finalised by Woodpecker Movies for the Nawazuddin-starrer. The actor shared her excitement for the film and in interaction with Bombay Times, Tamannaah revealed that it was the film’s story that caught her attention.

The actor has been quoted as saying, “I’m looking forward to this project The script is good, and this is the first time I will be attempting such a multi-layered character in a mainstream Bollywood film. What really caught my attention was the story, which revolves around a relevant issue.”

Directed by Shamas Siddiqui, the film has been bankrolled by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. Nawazuddin welcomed Tamannaah to the team of Bole Chudiyan and told the entertainment portal that he feels Tamannaah is the right choice for this role.

Nawazuddin has been quoted as saying, “I’m happy that Tamannaah has joined our film. I feel that she is the right choice for this role.”

As for the director, he is assured that Tamannah has the “spark, along with the dedication” he wanted in the female lead of his film.

It was in March this year that Nawazuddin shared his excitement over collaborating with Mouni Roy. Nawazuddin had shared a photograph with Mouni and he captioned it as, “I am really excited to work with the very beautiful and talented @imouniroy. Hope to spread some fragrance of romance on screen #BoleChudiyan.”