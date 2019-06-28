This is the Whopping Number of People Who Viewed India-Pakistan WC Match

Indian team handed a crushing defeat to Pakistan in the World cup match, extending their complete domination over Pakistan in World cup games. Fans, Former players and experts from Pakistan are still upset over the defeat and more than anything, the manner in which they were defeated is sure to upset them.

India was clinical against them, and these days, there is an obvious gap between the two teams and Pakistan beating India will be considered as an aberration. But that has not affected the viewership of Indo-Pak matches and still draws enough eyeballs.

The rain-hit, stop-start World Cup match at Old Trafford, Manchester, between the political rivals drew a massive global audience and organizers received nearly 800,000 applications for tickets at the 23,000-capacity stadium.

As per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, 229 million people in India watched the India-Pakistan 2019 World Cup clash (match 22) on June 16.

Hotstar saw 100 million daily active users during the India-Pakistan match.