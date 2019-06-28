Latest NewsIndia

Van falls into gorge : 11 killed, several Injured

Jun 28, 2019, 06:19 am IST
Eleven students of a computer coaching institute died and six others were injured on Thursday when their minibus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’sShopian district, police said.

The vehicle fell into the gorge near Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road while it was carrying students from the Poonch-based institute, a police official told mediapersons.

He said 11 students, nine of them female, died in the accident while six others were injured. The injured were moved to a Shopian hospital, police said.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

