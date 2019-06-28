Virat Kohli Posts a Selfie Video With Fans. Check this Out

Indian team pulled off an emphatic victory over West Indies and thus remaining unbeaten in the World Cup. India’s score was par for the pitch, but its world-class bowling attack did not give Windies a sniff and bundled them out of 143 runs in 34.2 overs.

One of the notable features of the matches India play is the tremendous crowd support they enjoy. The stadium looks completely blue and they cheered for the team with all their energy. Virat Kohli, known for orchestrating the crowd in the stadium, even while he is on the field, posted a selfie with fans. Check this out.