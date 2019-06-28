NEWSSports

Virat Kohli Posts a Selfie Video With Fans. Check this Out

Jun 28, 2019, 09:08 am IST
Less than a minute

Indian team pulled off an emphatic victory over West Indies and thus remaining unbeaten in the World Cup. India’s score was par for the pitch, but its world-class bowling attack did not give Windies a sniff and bundled them out of 143 runs in 34.2 overs.

One of the notable features of the matches India play is the tremendous crowd support they enjoy. The stadium looks completely blue and they cheered for the team with all their energy. Virat Kohli, known for orchestrating the crowd in the stadium, even while he is on the field, posted a selfie with fans. Check this out.

Tags

Related Articles

Controversial Actress Poonam Pandey Fall Victim of a ‘Nip Slip’: Video Gone Viral Instantly- Watch

Jun 30, 2018, 02:32 pm IST

Now there will be generic medicines at fuel stations

Aug 17, 2017, 11:17 am IST
Imran Khan

IMRAN KHAN WINS: Official results finally announced

Jul 27, 2018, 12:52 pm IST

Bollywood star pairs that are actually Sister-in-laws in real life: See them

Feb 15, 2018, 11:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close