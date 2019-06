Aadhaar Online Contest : Aadhaar card can help you to win Rs 30,000

UIDAI has organised a contest for Aadhaar card holders named ‘Your Aadhaar Online’. The contest was started on June 18, 2019 and will be on till July 8, 2019.

Eligibility criteria for Your Aadhaar Online contest:

To participate in the contest, participants need to be a resident of India.

The participant should have a valid Aadhaar card. Non-Aadhaar holders are not eligible.

The selected personwill be contacted via email by August 31, 2019.

He/she will get a chance to win a cash prize up to Rs 30,000.

How to apply for the Your Aadhaar Online contest:

Download Aadhaar

Update Address Online

Aadhaar Update History

Check Aadhaar generation/ update status

Locate Aadhaar Kendra

Request for Address Validation Letter

Check online address update status

Order Aadhaar Re-print

Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID

Virtual ID (VID) Generator

Lock/Unlock Biometrics

Aadhaar Authentication History

Aadhaar Lock/Unlock

Verify any Aadhaar online

Verify Email/Mobile Number