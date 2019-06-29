Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda sends a special gift to Kiara Advani : See Pics

Actress Kiara revealed on her Instagram story that she received an extremely special present from Vijay Deverakonda, who congratulated her on the success of her film and also sent a handwritten note.

Vijay Deverakonda sent her a bouquet of flowers and clothes with a flirty note on it. He wrote, “Kiara, congratulations for KS. Enjoy the success.. sending you my best and also some of my clothes.. that sounds wrong..clothes from my line…” The actress instantly shared the image on her Instagram story and thanked the Telugu heartthrob. Check out the picture below.

Earlier, he had also sent wishes to his director and also ‘Kabir Singh’ Shahid Kapoor for the success of the film. Now, that the film has hit the bull’s eye, there was no iota of negativity and we are glad to see such across-industries friendships! Will we get to watch Kiara and Vijay in some film, is a question for another day. For now, the stars of the film are experiencing love from all over the nation, despite being a remake.