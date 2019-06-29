Latest NewsIndia

BJP leader reaches the Municipality Office with a bat to send a message

Jun 29, 2019, 08:40 pm IST
another BJP leader has taken a cricket bat to fight against corruption. A BJP leader has reached the Damoh municipality office with a cricket bat to send a message against corruption.

Vivek Agrawal, the president of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha has said that after Congress came to power in the state corruption and muscle power has come into existence. Vivek Agarwal has said that he went to the municipal office with a cricket bat to get people’s work done.

Earlier, Akash Vijayvargiya, the MLA of BJP and the son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was arrested by police for beating government officer with a cricket bat.

