Five people killed, 7 injured in a road accident in Valayar

Five people including three children, women and the driver of the vehicle were killed and seven other people traveling in the vehicle were injured in a road accident in Valayar, Palakkad.

The fatal accident took place as a Maruti Omni van collided with container lorry which was parked in the roadside at the 14th mile in Valayar, Palakkad on today afternoon. It is supposed that the over speed of the van has caused the collision.

11 passengers were in the van. Four people are admitted to the district hospital and the situation of a child under treatment is critical. All the deceased were from Kuniyambathoor, Coimbatore. They were going to Coimbatore from Palakkad.