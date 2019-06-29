Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj moves out of official residence

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday announced that she has moved out of her official residence which is 8, Safdarjung Lane in New Delhi.

Sushma Swaraj also said that she would no longer be accessible on earlier addresses or phone numbers.

In a tweet, Sushma Swaraj said, “I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers.”