Former MP Innocent’s funny reaction about election failure: Video

Jun 29, 2019, 04:39 pm IST
Former CPM MP from Kerala and film actor Innocent has recently made a funny reaction about his and LDF’s election failure. He revealed that he wished A.M.Arif, the lone MP of CPM from Kerala to be failed in the election. He was addressing a local gathering at his hometown Irinjalakkuda.

He also revealed that nobody contacts him after the election defeat. Earlier many people have contacted on phone daily, but nowadays nobody calls he said.

Innocent, the renowned Malayalam actor was elected as the MP from Chalakkudy Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 general election. He contested as CPM independent candidate. But in the 2019 general election, he failed to Congress leader Benny Behanan.

