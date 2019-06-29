Latest NewsIndia

Heavy Rainfall : Four electrocuted in Mumbai

Jun 29, 2019, 01:52 pm IST
1 minute read

At least four persons, including a minor boy, were killed and two others injured in different incidents as monsoon made a grand entry in Mumbai and surroundings on Friday, hitting normal life with the usual woes of water-logging in many areas, delays in flights, road and train traffic.

In Goregaon suburb of north-west Mumbai, four persons of a family including a minor girl suffered electrocution from some live wires in the vicinity of their home in which two perished and two were injured.

The deceased are — Rajendra Yadav, 60 and Sanjay Yadav, 24, while the injured victims are Dipu Yadav, 24, and five-year old Asha Yadav, said the BMC Disaster Control.

In another incident in Andheri, a 60-year old woman Kashima Yudiyar, was electrocuted near the RTO office and declared dead on admission to a hospital.

An eight-year old boy, Mahender Badga from Teranpada village in Vikramgad in adjoining Thane district, was killed when struck by lightning as he played outside his home, police said.

Three persons — Chandrakant Todavale, Chetan Tatthe and Vijay Naagar —were injured in a wall crash outside their home, in which the condition of Naagar is described as critical.

As rains continued to lash the city, the lifelines of Mumbai — the Central Railway, Western Railway and the main roads and Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway — were hit with water-logging in several places.

An airport official said there were normal visibility-related delays of average 15 minutes, mainly for incoming services, but operations continued largely unaffected.

Tags

Related Articles

Team India’s Test squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

Jul 9, 2017, 10:41 pm IST

Shots Fired at Actress Owned Beauty Parlour. Underworld Involved?

Dec 15, 2018, 06:40 pm IST

Malaysia Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikant knocked out

Apr 5, 2019, 06:49 pm IST

Jobs in Dubai 10 yr jail Dh2m fine for bosses that discriminate!!!!

Dec 23, 2017, 04:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close