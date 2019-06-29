Heavy Rainfall : Four electrocuted in Mumbai

At least four persons, including a minor boy, were killed and two others injured in different incidents as monsoon made a grand entry in Mumbai and surroundings on Friday, hitting normal life with the usual woes of water-logging in many areas, delays in flights, road and train traffic.

In Goregaon suburb of north-west Mumbai, four persons of a family including a minor girl suffered electrocution from some live wires in the vicinity of their home in which two perished and two were injured.

The deceased are — Rajendra Yadav, 60 and Sanjay Yadav, 24, while the injured victims are Dipu Yadav, 24, and five-year old Asha Yadav, said the BMC Disaster Control.

In another incident in Andheri, a 60-year old woman Kashima Yudiyar, was electrocuted near the RTO office and declared dead on admission to a hospital.

An eight-year old boy, Mahender Badga from Teranpada village in Vikramgad in adjoining Thane district, was killed when struck by lightning as he played outside his home, police said.

Three persons — Chandrakant Todavale, Chetan Tatthe and Vijay Naagar —were injured in a wall crash outside their home, in which the condition of Naagar is described as critical.

As rains continued to lash the city, the lifelines of Mumbai — the Central Railway, Western Railway and the main roads and Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway — were hit with water-logging in several places.

An airport official said there were normal visibility-related delays of average 15 minutes, mainly for incoming services, but operations continued largely unaffected.